Wahge calls for preservation of native dialects, oral traditions

Pongtu festival celebrated

KHONSA, 11 Apr: Pongtu, the main agricultural festival of the Tutsa community, was celebrated with traditional gaiety and religious fervour here in Tirap district on Friday.

The celebration began with the beating of the traditional log drum (thamthut), unfurling of the Pongtu flag, and Rangsom sey.

Addressing the gathering, Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge commended the Tutsa priesthood system for maintaining the community’s traditional rituals.

He emphasised the importance of preserving native dialects, oral traditions, and indigenous education methods “like the gurukul system.”

Expressing concern over the gradual decline of ritual practices in the state, he called for active efforts to safeguard cultural heritage.

Extending his festival greetings on the occasion, he said, “Culture comes from nature, and we must not confuse culture, religion, and politics.”

The minister praised the Tutsa community for their ongoing efforts in preserving and promoting their traditional attire and customs.

As the guardian minister of the TCL districts, Wahge also reaffirmed his commitment to Tirap’s development. He acknowledged the dedication of officers, teachers, and doctors in the face of staff shortage, and described the proposed establishment of a cancer institute in the state as a milestone achievement under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Wahge urged all public representatives and officials to serve with dedication for the overall development of their constituencies.

Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi applauded the Tutsa community for their cultural preservation efforts and encouraged the youths to stay focused, work hard, and avoid unlawful activities.

Describing the Tutsa as a vibrant and united society, Mangfi said, “If there is Tutsa, there is Pongtu; if there is Pongtu, there is Tutsa,” and encouraged the youths to keep up their tradition and culture.

Mangfi assured continued government support for the region’s development.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin urged the Tutsa community to preserve, protect, and promote their ancestral culture and traditions for future generations.

“Festivals promote unity, brotherhood, and harmony across the state and the nation,” he said, and appealed to the Tutsa, Wancho, and Nocte communities to safeguard their traditional heritage.

“True cultural preservation goes beyond merrymaking,” Sawin said. “Folksongs, folktales, the mother tongue, and the traditional village council under the chieftainship system must be taught to the younger generation to carry forward the legacy of our forefathers,” he added.

Celebration committee president Lukwang Phuksa recited the mythology of Pongtu Kuh.

Earlier, ZPC Chathong Lowang presented the history of the festival, explaining that Pongtu Kuh is the most prominent and ancient agricultural festival of the Tutsa community, joyfully celebrated before the onset of the rainy season. The term ‘Pongtu’ is derived from ‘Pong’ meaning wind, and ‘Tu’ meaning retreat.

The festivities featured traditional log drum performances and cultural and modern dances by villagers and local girls.

Among others, MLAs W Lowangdong and Chakat Aboh, DC Techu Aran, ZPMs, and government officials attended the celebration.

Later, Wahge inaugurated the newly installed CT scan unit at the general hospital here, in the presence of MLAs, the ZPC, and government officials, including the DC. (DIPRO)