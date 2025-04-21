Counselling prog on drug abuse

ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: A counselling programme on drug abuse amongst Boros residing in the Itanagar Capital Region was jointly conducted by the All Arunachal Pradesh Boro Welfare Society (AAPBWS) and the Society for Education & Environmental Development (SEED) at Blooming Kids Foundation School in Jollang near here on Sunday.

Blooming Kids Foundation School Headmistress Rina Pathaw Goyary and SEED treasurer Tokmem Litin were the coordinators of the programme.

AAPBWS president Deba Bosumatary, general secretary Dr Raju Goyary and SEED director Mibo Pertin were also present during the programme.