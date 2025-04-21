World Book Day exhibition held

ROING, 20 Apr: “The purpose of the World Book Day is to celebrate books, honour authors, and encourage readers,” said Prof Simon John from AITS, Rajiv Gandhi University, as he inaugurated a World Book Day book exhibition at the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) here in Lower Dibang Valley district, jointly organised by the Dibang Youth Library, Tezu (Lohit)-based Bamboosa Library, and the KV, on Sunday.

Prof John exhorted the people of Roing to actively encourage the reading habit among the youths.

A wide range of books, both fiction and non-fiction, like inspiring biographies, popular science, and DIY books for all age groups from the NBT India, Tulika Books (Chennai), Eklavya Bhopal and Sri Ramakrishna Math were on display and sale. Arunachali language-learning books from the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages were another attraction.

Bamboosa Library senior volunteers Solina Kambrai and Sedanso Yun coordinated the exhibition and showed the visitors around, sharing information about outstanding books.

Other activities, like a story-writing contest for school students of Class 6 to 12, have also been planned by Bamboosa and Dibang Libraries as a part of the World Book Day celebration.