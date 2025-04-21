DCM emphasises importance of ONOE

NAMSAI, 20 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasised the importance of the ‘One Nation, One Election (ONOE)’ initiative, citing benefits like reduced administrative burdens, minimised election expenses, and governance continuity.

Addressing a workshop on ONOE organised by the Namsai district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on 20 April, Mein exhorted the party members to “understand and support this vision, as it aligns with the broader goal of national integration and administrative effectiveness.”

Mein stressed the importance of party discipline and unity, highlighting that the party’s strength lies in collective effort, integrity, and dedication.

He urged party workers to prepare for the upcoming panchayat elections, and cautioned against factionalism, stressing on support for officially nominated candidates.

The DCM also highlighted the critical role of the panchayati raj system in reinforcing grassroots democracy. He called for a united front and committed action for the state’s growth and development.

Member of Parliament Tapir Gao addressed pressing national and state-level issues, emphasising the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and protecting Arunachal’s cultural heritage.

Speaking on the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act [APFRA], Gao reiterated the Act’s importance, highlighting its role in safeguarding Arunachal’s socio-cultural status and promoting peaceful coexistence.

Gao said that the rules under the Act are being framed, and that proper awareness must be spread to counter misinformation, especially at the grassroots level.

“The APFRA is not against any faith, but is intended to safeguard all religious practices and promote peaceful coexistence in the state,” he said.

MLA Zingnu Namchoom emphasised the benefits of ONOE initiative, including cost-effectiveness and administrative efficiency.

Namchoom urged party members to spread awareness about the initiative’s benefits and discuss key issues, including the National Herald case and APFRA Act, at the grassroots level.

State BJP vice president Junty Singpho said that holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the state Legislative Assemblies would bring about greater political stability and reduce the frequent disruption of governance caused by repeated polls.

District BJP president Ningroo Ong Maio also spoke.

The workshop was attended by, among others, Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Mangcheykhun, ZPMs, mandal presidents, and party workers.