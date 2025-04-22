1st Hingen River Valley Moto Off-Road Event concludes

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

KOYU, 21 Apr: The first edition of the two-day Hingen River Valley Moto Off-Road Event (HRM), organised by the Motor Sports Association of Arunachal (MAA), concluded on a vibrant note amidst a gathering of dignitaries and a roaring crowd. The event took place at Kadu village in Koyu circle of Lower Siang district on 19 and 20 April.

In the 4X4 off-road category, Bharat Lego and his co-pilot Milo Minong Rukbo lifted the winner’s trophy with a final score of 6.54.

Nini Dupak and his co-pilot Zabaika Darang secured the second position with a final score of 6.57, while Kenson Bam and his co-pilot Dogo Bam clinched the third place with a final score of 7.01.

In the motocross category, Riko Kunyo emerged the winner. Rasar Borang and Amos Fachang finished second and third, respectively.

Addressing the gathering on the final day of the event, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini expressed gratitude to the organisers and chief patron MLA Tojir Kadu, praising their efforts and coordination that resulted in the successful execution of the event on their first attempt. He encouraged the organisers to make HRM a calendar event and assured government support in the coming years. He also urged the people of Koyu circle to engage in activities that will help generate employment opportunities for the locals.

The minister appreciated the initiative of making HRM 2025 an alcohol-free zone and suggested that such traditions should be followed in other festivals of the state to promote a healthy lifestyle and uphold true sportsmen spirit.

Senior public leader from Koyu circle, Takar Ringu stated that the initiative would have a massive impact in promoting the huge adventure tourism potential of the area and help generate employment opportunities for the people and the youths of the locality.

Ramle Banggo Welfare Society Women Wing president Bamen Doye Kadu also spoke.

Nari Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu, the Lower Siang DC, the SP, the Koyu EAC, the ZPM, senior public leader Takar Ringu, HGB Kadu, HoDs, and PRI members were present on the final day.