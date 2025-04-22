Villagers benefit from health camp

PADU, 21 Apr: A total of 150 patients, including senior citizens, were examined and treated during a free health camp organised at Padu village in East Siang district by the Siang Trust on Sunday.

The camp was conducted by diabetic specialist Dr Lincode Moyong, dental surgeon Dr Karma Pait, retired additional director Dr Saibal Bhattacharjee, retired joint director Dr Runi Tasung, and medical staff, in the presence of Siang Trust president Mohonto Panging and members of the trust.

Gaon burahs, the village secretary, and elders of the village also assisted in conducting the camp, during which blood pressure check and sugar test were done, and medicines were provided free of cost. (DIPRO)