Career fair for students held

PASIGHAT, 21 Apr: Thousands of students participated in a career fair organised by The Excellence Direction, in collaboration with the Film and Television Guild of Arunachal, at a hotel here in East Siang district on Monday.

The fair allowed students to meet representatives from top colleges and universities in India and abroad, and to explore various fields, such as MBBS, BDS, nursing, pharmacy, engineering, and management, besides learning about various scholarship programmes available for students.

The event acted as a platform for students to discover their potential and make informed decisions about their future.

The Excellence Direction will also head to Itanagar and Dirang (W/Kameng) for its next career fair.