Guv extends Gumkum Gumpa, Moh-Mol greetings

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Gumkum Gumpa festival of the Puroik community, and expressed hope that the festival of reunion and renewal would strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and harmony not just within the Puroik community but among all the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

“May this joyous occasion nurture stronger ties and lasting harmony among the members of the Puroik community,” the governor said.

The governor also greeted the people on the occasion of Moh-Mol festival of the Tangsa community, and expressed hope that the festivity would bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to every corner of the state.

“On this joyful occasion, I join the Tangsa community in offering prayers for a bountiful harvest, lasting peace, and shared goodwill among all communities,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)