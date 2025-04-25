Babies delivered inside 108 ambulances

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: Two healthy babies – a girl and a boy – were delivered inside 108 free emergency services ambulances in two different instances on Wednesday.

The first incident occurred in Lower Dibang Valley district at around 5:30 pm, when a pregnant woman being transported from Holok Bari to the district hospital in Roing went into severe labour pain. EMT Ainam Lego immediately rose to the occasion, stepping into the role of a nurse and, with utmost precision and care, assisted in the safe delivery of a baby girl inside the ambulance.

Both the mother and the baby girl are in stable condition and were admitted to the district hospital in Roing for further postnatal care.

Later that night, at approximately 10:30 pm, a similar situation unfolded in Changlang district, when a pregnant woman en route from Kusum Pothar to the Bordumsa CHC experienced intense labour pain. EMT Luhwan Kamba, displaying remarkable professionalism and skill, helped deliver a healthybaby boy inside the ambulance. The mother and the child were later admitted to the Bordumsa CHC, and are reported to be in good health.