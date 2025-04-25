Power, telecom services affected in Bomdila

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 24 Apr: Electricity supply here in West Kameng district was suspended from noon to 8 pm of Thursday due to strong gusty winds in the district.

According to the Power Department, strong winds have been causing frequent tripping of low tension (LT) lines. Taking cognisance of the situation, the department suspended power supply as a preventive measure.

As per the weather report, the town and its adjoining areas are experiencing southerly winds at a speed of 12-13 km/h, leading to recurring faults in the LT lines.

Meanwhile, the 132 kV grid line also tripped. Attempts to restore power have been made, and future supply will depend on wind conditions.

Power supply was restored at 8 pm. However, the outage severely disrupted services of most telecommunications providers.