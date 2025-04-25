Peddler arrested in Changlang with heroin

Staff Reporter

CHANGLANG, 24 Apr: The Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of the Changlang district police apprehended a drug peddler and seized 44 soap cases of suspected heroin, weighing 494.31 gms, along with Rs 1,95,900 in cash, suspected to be sales proceeds, from her possession on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu informed that she was apprehended in the presence of Bordumsa ADC Suraj Gurung. The seizure is considered one of the major drug hauls in the district.

Acting on credible intelligence, an ADS team, led by Bordumsa PS OC Inspector Tomai Wangpan,searched the house of one Junmoni Singpho (32), a resident of Wagun-I village in Bordumsa circle, and it led to the seizure of the contraband substance from her house, the SP informed.

The peddler has been arrested and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered, the SP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Ziro police in Lower Subansiri district arrested three drug peddlers in two separate operations, and seized a total of 10.3 grams of suspected heroin from them.

Acting on reliable information received on 21 April regarding an unnamed peddler operating in Kalung village in Old Ziro, a police team under the supervision of the SP sprang into action and arrested one Tailyang Tado from his house.

During search, the police team seized three plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 4 grams,and 88 empty plastic vials.

In another operation, executed on 23 April, the police team arrested two peddlers.

Both of them were arrested based on credible information that drug was being sold from a dumper truck in Ziro. The police team began its operation and identified a dumper truck parked in the vicinity of the Indian Oil petrol pump in Pai Gate.

Upon search, two individuals, identified as Lingdum Takia and Hari Chetry, were found in the truck.

A total of six plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 6.3 grams were seized from their possession.

Two separate NDPS cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway, the SP informed in a release.