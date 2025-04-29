Make E/Kameng a model dist: Wangsu

SEPPA, 28 Apr: East Kameng guardian minister Gabriel D Wangsu encouraged government departments of the district to strengthen grassroots-level efforts and work collectively towards making East Kameng a model district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chairing a coordination meeting with Home Minister Mama Natung, Bameng MLA Kumar Waii, Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi, Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang, administrative officers, and heads of departments here on Monday, Wangsu commended the initiatives taken by the district administration, particularly the health interventions for cervical cancer screening and tuberculosis prevention.

He also lauded the steps taken to promote livelihood through citronella plantation, and the setting up of an extraction plant. He also praised the recent signing of an MoU with Adhyayan Foundation to improve academic results.

East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam presented an overview of the district’s ongoing initiatives and developmental schemes. He explained the chief minister’s 25-point action plan in detail, outlining strategies for the district’s holistic growth. Discussions were held extensively on effective implementation of the action plan. (DIPRO)