Siang DRSC reviews road safety measures

BOLENG, 29 Apr: The Siang District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) reviewed road safety initiatives and discussed strategies to reduce road accidents in the district.

During a DRSC meeting held at the DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday, key issues, including identification and rectification of accident-prone zones, installation of proper road signages and markings, strengthening traffic enforcement and patrolling, regular road safety awareness drives, especially near schools, and need for timely road safety audits and inter-departmental coordination were discussed.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon stressed the importance of proactive and coordinated efforts by all departments to ensure safer roads. Thungon directed the officials concerned to submit quarterly action taken reports on road safety.

During the meeting, the Education Department was asked to intensify road safety awareness among students as part of the broader outreach strategy.

Officials from the Transport, Police, Public Works, Health, Education and Urban Development Departments, and other key stakeholders attended the meeting. (DIPRO)