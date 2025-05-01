APU provides nutritional needs to five newly adopted TB patients

PASIGHAT, 30 Apr: The Outreach Cell of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) provided nutritional food baskets to five newly adopted Tuberculosis (TB) patients on Wednesday, as part of the Nikshay Mitra programme. This marks the second batch of patients adopted by the university, following the successful completion of treatment for the first batch in January this year.

The APU team-including assistant professor and coordinator of the Outreach Cell, Dr. Menuka Kadu; assistant registrar, Anil Nangkar; and Viksit Bharat@2047 nodal officer, Dr. Yab Rajiv Camder-also held meaningful one-on-one interactions with the patients. Discussions focused on their treatment progress, experiences with medication, and family responsibilities, shedding light on the psychosocial aspects of their journeys.

Medical officer Dr. Miti Burang emphasized the need for greater awareness about the stigma surrounding TB. She explained that many individuals hesitate to seek a diagnosis due to fear of social ostracism, which remains a major barrier to effectively addressing the persistence of TB in the community.