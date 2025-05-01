NERIST hosts workshop on academic writing

NIRJULI, 30 Apr: A three-day workshop on “Advanced Academic Writing” commenced on Wednesday, at the seminar hall of the Electrical Engineering department, North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST). The workshop aims to enhance the academic writing skills of faculty members, research scholars, and students.

In his inaugural address, NERIST director in-charge prof. S. Mishra emphasized the vital role of academic writing and ethical research practices in fostering a strong academic and research culture.

Dean (R&D) prof. Madhubala Sharma highlighted the importance of producing quality research output. She urged participants to gain deeper insights into publication ethics, project proposal development, and scholarly communication.

The workshop is being conducted under the expert guidance of prof. Ajay Semalty, University SWAYAM coordinator and faculty member in the department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at HNB Garhwal University, Uttarakhand. A noted academician and researcher, prof. Semalty is leading sessions on various topics, including scientific writing, research ethics, proposal drafting, and patent filing.

The workshop is being coordinated by prof. Madhusudhan Mishra, Dr. Yamem Tamut, and Dr. Meera Yadav. Faculty members, research scholars, and students from various departments of NERIST are actively participating.