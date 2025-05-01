CS reviews Parshuram Kund scheme implementation

WAKRO, 30 Apr: Chief secretary Manish Gupta visited the Parshuram Kund on Tuesday in Lohit district and inspected the ongoing developmental works under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and facilities for pilgrims and tourists. During inspection, Gupta emphasized on the importance of maintaining quality works.

The CS was accompanied by deputy commissioner K.N Damo, superintendent of police Thutan Jamba, ZPC Dasula Krisikro, Warkro ADC A.J. Lungphi and engineers of the PWD Namsai division.

In a unique effort to promote adventure tourism, the CS and his entourage also participated in a rafting expedition from Parshuram Kund to Alubari. (DIPRO)