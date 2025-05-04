Musical event held at NERIST

NIRJULI, 3 May: The Silver Jubilee Hall of the NERIST was filled with soul-stirring resonance of Indian classical music and dance as the NERIST SPIC MACAY Heritage Club hosted ‘An evening of musical excellence’ on the evening of 2 May.

The event brought together maestros of Indian classical art forms, leaving the audience mesmerised and culturally enriched.

The evening began with a spellbinding sitar performance by renowned Pt Harshankar Bhattacharya, whose mastery over the instrument created an atmosphere of pure musical bliss. He was accompanied on the tabla by Arunava Mukherjee, and the duo’s jugalbandi was a symphony of rhythm and melody that captivated the audience. The harmony between the sitar and tabla transported the listeners into a meditative musical experience, earning rounds of applause and admiration.

Following the musical recital was a spectacular Odissi dance performance by Padma Shri awardee Vidushi Madhavi Mudgal, one of the most celebrated exponents of the classical dance form. Her performance was a graceful display of tradition, discipline, and artistic excellence. She was accompanied by her disciple Shobha Bisht (dancer), Megha Shirodkar (vocalist), Jitendra Kumar Swain (pakhawaj), and Yar Mohammad (sitar) – all of whom added depth and texture to the performance. The synergy between the dance and music enthralled the audience, drawing them into the rich heritage of Odissi.

Earlier, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath Semphasised the value of such programmes in instilling cultural awareness among students. The event was led by Student Affairs Dean Prof P Gajurel, in collaboration with the SPIC MACAY Arunachal chapter.

This programme was a part of the broader initiative of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth), which plays a pivotal role in preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural legacy among students. SPIC MACAY events provide students with an opportunity to witness the grandeur of Indian classical arts firsthand, fostering a sense of respect, inspiration, and spiritual connection with tradition.