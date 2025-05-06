DDMA holds meet to discuss disaster mgmt plan

AALO, 5 May: The West Siang District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and stakeholders convened a meeting to discuss monsoon preparedness plan at the DC’s conference hall here in West Siang district on Monday.

DC Mamu Hage instructed all the HoDs to appoint nodal officers for disaster management. She also directed the DFCSO, DMO, PHED, etc, to prepare personnel, materials, medicines and buffer stocks of rice for the upcoming monsoon season.

Additionally, she emphasised the importance of maintaining building bye-laws and ensuring that all departments are equipped with necessary resources to respond to potential disasters.

She emphasised the need to identify leaning trees and electric poles that could pose a risk to human life, animals, vehicles, buildings, etc. She further instructed the Power Department to check and replace damaged or leaning electric poles.

The DC directed the UD Department and the Highway Department to identify the defaulters of the New Market area who connect their sewage system directly to the towndrainage system, causing waterlogging in the market area during the rainy season.

She also instructed the highway AE to repair the damaged highway portion of Pushi Doke and Angu village.

DDMO Nima Dorjee highlighted the overall monsoon preparedness plan in the district. He requested the HoDs to activate the command staff of West Siang and update and submit their contingency plans.

In case of a disaster, the control room’s contact numbers are 1077 and 9485236779, he said. The DDMO also instructed the HoDs to submit the daily situation report of the district for further submission to the higher authority.

West Siang ZPC Tumpe Ete appealed to all the HoDs and stakeholders to work collectively in the event of a disaster.

The administrative officers of the district assured the DDMA chairperson that they would conduct awareness programmes.

The meeting was attended by West Siang SP Kardak Riba, the AAPBn Aalo commandant, officers from the Indian Army and the ITBP, administrative officers, and HoDs. (DIPRO)