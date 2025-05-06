Training prog on employability skills underway

ITANAGAR, 5 May: A three-day training programme on ’21st century employability skills for faculty members of government industrial training institutes of Arunachal Pradesh’ began at DK Convention Centre here on Monday.

Inaugurated by Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Director Sibo Passing, the initiative aims to equip faculty members with essential tools and methodologies to effectively impart crucial skills to the trainees, enhancing their readiness for the modern workforce.

The programme is being organised by Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) Department, in collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation, to empower the state’s youths with skills demanded by the rapidly evolving job market. By emphasising essential competencies such as critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and collaboration, the programme seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering greater employability among ITI graduates.

The orientation programme will sensitise the curriculum content of the Wadhwani Foundation, enabling them to implement the course using experiential learning pedagogy and the blended learning methodology. Additionally, it will guide educators in applying the flipped classroom approach and enhance their proficiency in employability concepts while ensuring effective use of the platform to track student performance.

SDE Director Sibo Passing highlighted the importance of continuous learning and development in today’s competitive environment. He said that “the partnership with the Wadhwani Foundation reaffirms the department’s commitment to providing quality education and training to the youths of Arunachal Pradesh, enabling them to secure better employment opportunities.”