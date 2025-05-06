Ensure 100% immunisation: DC

SEPPA, 5 May: East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam stressed the need to ensure 100% immunisation coverage across all blocks of the district.

Addressing a meeting of the District Task Force for Immunisation here on Monday, the DC urged the officials concerned to strengthen the reporting and monitoring mechanisms; ensure saturation of all government immunisation programmes at the grassroots; and assign medical officers to lead implementation at the block level in coordination with health and wellness officers and auxiliary nurse midwives.

He assured of full support from the district administration to achieve these goals.

DRCHO Dr Dirang Pizi delivered a presentation highlighting the district’s performance under various immunisation programmes, such as the measles-rubella elimination drive, zero-dose implementation programme, objectives of Special Vaccination Campaign 3.0, the current status of routine immunisation, and micro-planning.

The meeting was attended by administrative officers, the DMO, the ICDS DD, MOs, BEOs, HWOs, ANMs, and other officials concerned. (DIPRO)