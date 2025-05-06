Remain alert to counter antisocial activities: DC

TAWANG, 5 May: “Prevention is better than cure, and we must remain alert to counter any antisocial activity at its nascent stage,” said Tawang Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Sangey Wangmu Mosobi while chairing a district-level NCORD meeting here on Monday.

During the meeting, which was attended by Superintendent of Police Dr DW Thongon, DSP Tasso Kato, Superintendent of Narcotics Lham Tsering, DMO (i/c) Dr Thutan Tsering, officers from paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies, and members of market welfare committees and taxi and hoteliers associations, the DC commended the Tawang police for their continued vigilance and efforts to maintain social harmony.

She further stressed the need for timely reporting of all anti-drug efforts through appropriate platforms, and called for united efforts from the civil society and NGOs in addressing antisocial activities.

The SP briefed the attendees on the recently concluded state-level NCORD meeting chaired by the chief secretary, and highlighted the key directives and responsibilities assigned to the districts. He affirmed that the Tawang police remain vigilant with regular late-night patrols to curb any antisocial activities.

The DC also commended the joint operation by the district police, SSB, and villagers of Kungba in Lungla subdivision for the destruction of wild cannabis on 4 May. (DIPRO)