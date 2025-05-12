Plantation drive organised in Kiyit to combat recurring floods

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

MEBO, 11 May: A plantation drive was organised at Kiyit village here in East Siang district on Sunday, aiming to promote ecological conservation and flood mitigation.

Over 400 deep-rooted trees were planted along the Kadang River bank as part of the plantation drive organised by the Siyon Sirum group under the Eco Clean Mebo Mission [ECMM].

The initiative drew widespread participation from villagers, leaders, and officials, showcasing a strong commitment to environmental protection.

Local MLA Oken Tayeng lauded the organisers and the community’s unity and dedication to sustainable action.

ECMM president Olen Megu Damin highlighted Kiyit’s natural beauty and suggested exploring ecotourism opportunities to provide a sustainable income source while preserving the environment.

Plantation drive chairman Kangge Lego led the participants in an oath to nurture the saplings like their own children.

To ensure the long-term survival of the planted trees, the community has devised a rotational maintenance schedule, reinforcing their shared responsibility.

The drive received generous contributions from individuals and departments, including 220 saplings donated by Oyen Panggam.