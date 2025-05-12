CCTV cameras installed in Malini village

LIKABALI, 11 May: CCTV cameras were installed in Malini village here in Lower Siang district at the initiative of Gumpi Nguso Lombi, in honour of her late mother Yapak Dai Ngucho, on Sunday.

Collectively known as ‘Jimago,’ the villages of Malini, Gogar, and Jipu witness heavy movement, being close to the state’s borders – and with that movement comes the challenge of ensuring safety and security for the residents.

For years, villagers had been contemplating installing CCTV cameras at the crossroads to deter crime and monitor suspicious activities. Lombi, deeply attuned to her community’s concerns, decided to turn this long-held aspiration into reality.

On the occasion of her late mother’s first death anniversary, she had the security system installed at the village crossroads – a gesture that serves as both a tribute to her late mother and a shield for her people.

The CCTV cameras were inaugurated by Gram Panchayat Member Toter Karlo and the husband of late Ngucho, in front of the villagers of Malini.

Lombi, who is a Hindi officer at Rajiv Gandhi University, firmly believes that such acts of social responsibility add a layer of sacredness and virtue to personal milestones.

In Arunachal Pradesh, traditional death anniversary rituals involve singing, instrument playing, communal feasts, and memorials – customs that honour the departed. But Gumpi’s vision adds a new dimension: channelling part of these expenses into community welfare projects that leave a lasting impact.

Her act of installing CCTV cameras is more than a technical upgrade – it reflects a deep-seated duty to protect and uplift society. Gumpi’s pain of losing her mother has been transformed into an enduring source of strength and positivity.

Her initiative sends a powerful message: each individual has a role to play in the collective security of their community.

The presence of these cameras will not only keep an eye on potential threats but also instil hesitation and fear in those with ill-intentions.

Lombi appealed to the society at large to “consider dedicating part of your personal remembrances, such as death anniversaries, towards acts that benefit the wider community.”

This thoughtful and impactful gift stands as a shining symbol of Lombi’s love and reverence for her mother. She believes that this “last gift” will radiate positive energy, bringing comfort to her mother’s soul and safety to her village.