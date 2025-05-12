Wangsu launches oil palm plantation drive in LDV

ROING, 11 May: Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu launched a ‘mega oil palm plantation drive’at Aara Camp in Abali in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday.

In his address, Wangsu emphasised that oil palm cultivation is “not just a state mission but our national mission.” He commended the local farmers for sustaining their livelihoods through oil palm cultivation, and encouraged them to share their success stories “with other regions across the state.”

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a self-reliant nation, local MLA Puinnyo Apum urged the farmers to “contribute to the goal of the nation through dedicated agricultural efforts.”

Departmental heads present at the function highlighted the importance of promoting sustainable crop cultivation, and welcomed the collaborative efforts between industry and government.

Dignitaries, including Agriculture Director TD Neckom, and officials from 3F Oil Palm emphasised that the oil palm plantation drive would

pave the way for long-term economic growth with increased farmer participation and comprehensive regional development.

The initiative, organised by 3F Oil Palm in collaboration with the district agriculture office, under the theme ‘Sowing for a better future’, brought together local farmers and key agricultural stakeholders.

It is worth mentioning that Arunachal Pradesh has achieved the distinction of being the first state in India to establish two factories under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) programme.

Wangsu also visited several facilities, including the government fish farm in Bolung, the dairy farm in Kangkong, and the government seed production farm in Bolung to assess their infrastructure and operational status.