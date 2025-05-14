Assn demands transfer of ICR DC

ITANAGAR, 13 May: The 13th Itanagar Constituency Youth Association (ICYA) submitted a charter of demands to the chief minister on Tuesday,including a demand for immediate transfer of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom and reversal of the cancellation order of land allotment and land possession certificates (LPC).

In its charter of demands, submitted to the CM, the ICYA claimed that “the continued tenure of Potom as DC of the capital region has become a matter of grave concern due to multiple serious allegations.”

Despite being active on social media, his actual involvement in addressing ground-level issues has been negligible, leaving many public grievances unresolved, the memorandum alleged.

The ICYA said that by frequently citing the area as a reserve forest, he has hindered the progress of key public welfare schemes without offering viable alternatives. This has delayed several much-needed development projects, it said.

The ICYA claimed that allegations have surfaced regarding the DC’s denying government licences,such as land allotments and bar licences, to deserving citizens, while reportedly favouring his own children and close associates. “For example,” the association said, “a controversial land allotment near Tago Memorial Hospital, Nirjuli, was allegedly granted in his daughter’s name by encroaching highway land. These actions have undermined public trust and raised questions about administrative Integrity.”

Demanding immediate allocation of funds for construction of roadside parking facilities along NH415 (from Chimpu to Nirjuli), the memorandum said that lack of proper parking infrastructure along the heavily trafficked NH 415 stretch from Chimpu to Nirjuli has become a serious issue contributing to daily traffic congestion and road obstruction. “Already a formal proposal has been submitted to the chief engineer (highway) and other officials concerned in this regard,” it said.

The association claimed that the CE’s office and the departments concerned have forwarded the proposal to the state government for fund allocation, but despite the completion of all procedural requirements, the project continues to face unexplained delays due to non-release of funds.

The association also demanded immediate blacklisting of Wood Hill Shivam Enterprise. “This Wood Hill Shivam Enterprise (JV) has been at the centre of multiple public grievances due to its alleged involvement in substandard execution of public works, misuse of allocated funds, and gross negligence in contract fulfillment,” the memorandum said.

“This enterprise was awarded a significant government project through a formal agreement signed in 2020-2021, with a tender amount of 341.71 crores (341,71,74,400). However, despite the magnitude of the project and the public interest involved, the work remains incomplete and severely delayed. The agreement officially expired in December 2024, and the timeframe stipulated for the project was not honoured,” the association said.

“Financial irregularities, failure to meet contract deadlines, and subcontracting without accountability has not only caused significant public inconvenience but has also led to a serious loss of government funds and resources,” the memorandum said, and called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter to establish accountability.

Demanding immediate withdrawal of alleged arbitrary cancellation order against land allotment and land possession certificates, the memorandum said, “There has been a growing number of complaints from citizens whose legally allotted lands and valid LPCs, issued by the office of the previous deputy commissioner, have been abruptly cancelled by the current DC, without following due legal process or providing clear justification. These lands were allotted after thorough administrative procedures and verification, in accordance with existing government norms.”

“Such unilateral actions not only violate principles of natural justice but also create fear, instability, and deep financial and emotional distress among the affected citizens, many of whom have already invested in the development of these lands,” the memorandum claimed.

The association further said that any review of land allotment be conducted through a transparent, lawful, and participatory process that respects prior legal decisions and protects the rights of citizens.

It further demanded immediate eviction of government land and staff quarters being illegally occupied by private parties. The memorandum claimed that several staff quarters and government properties, originally allocated to public servants for official accommodation, are being illegally converted into private residences. “This blatant misuse of government assets not only deprives eligible officials of rightful accommodation but also leads to unauthorised occupation and long-term encroachment of public land,” the memorandum said.

The association alleged that “a particularly serious case involves the current ICR DC, who, during his tenure as a junior engineer, was allotted a PWD enquiry office/store and quarters in D Sector, Naharlagun. Disturbingly, even after rising to the position of DC, he has reportedly continued to occupy and use this office as a private residence, after renovating it at his discretion, rather than surrendering it to the department concerned. This reflects not only administrative overreach but also sets a poor example for governance and public trust.”

The association demanded immediate identification and eviction of misused and encroached government properties and called for strict accountability measures against any serving or former officials involved in such practices, irrespective of their current rank or influence.

The association said that it would be compelled to initiate peaceful democratic protests “in the absence of a timely and appropriate response.”