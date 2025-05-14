Upper Siang DA reviews monsoon preparedness

YINGKIONG, 13 May: The Upper Siang district administration reviewed the district’s monsoon preparedness and disaster management plans during a meeting here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts to tackle natural and human-induced disasters.

He also launched the District Disaster Management Plan 2025-26, outlining roles, responsibilities, and resource mobilisation strategies.

The DC highlighted the District Disaster Management Authority’s crucial role in ensuring proactive disaster management.

Key decisions included identifying vulnerable areas for focused mitigation efforts, activating the incident response team during emergencies, keeping the district-level emergency operation centre on high alert, conducting mock drills and training sessions at the village level, and ensuring readiness of rescue teams, machinery and vehicles.

Departments were instructed to submit monsoon preparedness plans by 20 May.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various line departments, including the Police, Health, PWD, Power, WRD, Education, PHE, Disaster Management, and Forest. (DIPRO)