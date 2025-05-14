HDMT tournaments underway in E/Kameng

SEPPA, 13 May: The 8th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy U-16 Football and Volleyball Tournaments got underway at the general ground here in East Kameng district on Tuesday.

The event marked the beginning of a district-wide celebration of sportsmanship and youth empowerment.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by EKSWCO general secretary Kasung Cheda, and WWO East Kameng president Sita Waii Gyadi, among others. It was coordinated by District Sports Officer (i/c) Yomgam Marde.

Inspiring addresses by the dignitaries highlighted the importance of youth engagement in sports. They also paid tributes to the legacy of martyr Hangpan Dada.

The opening match was played between Chayang Tajo and Seppa West. (DIPRO)