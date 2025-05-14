Legal awareness camp organised

KARSINGSA, 13 May: The law department of Itanagar-based Himalayan University (HU) organised a legal awareness camp themed ‘Access to justice for all’ at Phassang village here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday to spread awareness about legal rights and processes among the local community, with special focus on vulnerable sections of the society.

Addressing the gathering, Chimpu Police Station OC Inspector Neeraj Nishant spoke on crucial topics such as arrest and pre-arrest procedures, FIR/zero FIR, and the growing menace of cybercrime.

Students of LLB 6th semester and BALLB 10th semester presented insightful talks on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and domestic violence, bringing awareness on legal safeguards available to victims. The students also performed skits on drug abuse and the rights of arrested persons.

HU Law Faculty Head Mukesh Prasad expressed appreciation for the participants, students, and the Phassang Welfare Society for their active involvement in the camp.