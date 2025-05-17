DC disappointed over careless disposal of waste

NAMSAI, 16 May: Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa expressed disappointment over the careless disposal of waste, especially plastic, which poses a serious threat to river ecosystems and wildlife habitats and also clogs stormwater drains during the rainy season.

Addressing the public at an awareness programme at the APIL ground here on Friday, Khampa said that Namsai district, once known for its rich natural beauty, is currently grappling with the challenge of unmanaged waste, leading to growing concerns over environmental degradation.

He advised households, shop owners, and institutions to segregate their waste at source by composting biodegradable waste for use in kitchen gardening.

“Non-biodegradable waste should only be handed over to DUDA-authorised vehicles,” he said.

“Keeping the town clean is a collective responsibility; one should not only clean their individual homes but participate in keeping the entire colony clean and green,” the DC said.

He said that the DUDA is ready to assist with cleanliness drives initiated by local communities in making Namsai a model town for waste management and environmental care. A nominal user fee will be collected for waste collection, and a helpline number will be issued soon for enquiries and complaints, he said, and added that “nuisance detectors” will be appointed to identify illegal dumping and fine violators.

UD Executive Engineer Mosum Sema urged the people to take ownership of their town’s cleanliness and wellbeing.

“Everyone is encouraged to take initiative and not rely solely on government agencies. Clean streets and garbage-free corners reflect the pride and care of its people,” the EE added.

The meeting was held to implement the Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Bye-Laws-2023, effective from 1 June this year.

The meeting was attended by stakeholders from various colonies, including Adi Line, Shanti Nagar, Milan Nagar, and others, as well as officers from the UD department. (DIPRO)