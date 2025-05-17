DDMA conducts training prog on OBM and dinghy operation

NAMSAI, 16 May: As part of its ongoing disaster preparedness initiative, the Namsai District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in coordination with the CRPF’s 186 Battalion, organised a two-day training programme on operation of outboard motors (OBM) and dinghies (small boats) for first responders on 14 and 15 May.

The programme aimed at enhancing the capacity of first responders in water-based rescue operations.

The programme attracted a diverse group of participants, including trainers of trainers, aapda mitra volunteers, community members, and police personnel.

The training was designed to equip the participants with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills essential for water-based rescue operations in preparation for the monsoon season.

The first day’s sessions covered operational techniques, safety protocols, equipment maintenance, and basic flood rescue techniques for OBMs and dinghies.

On the second day, a hands-on practical session was held at Allubari Ghat in Chowkham, where the participants witnessed live demonstrations and received hands-on experience in launching, operating, and maneuvering OBMs and dinghies in simulated flood conditions.

This training was part of the DDMA’s broader strategy for monsoon preparedness and is a significant step toward strengthening the district’s readiness and resilience in responding to flood-related emergencies. (DIPRO)