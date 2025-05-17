Rain affects railway construction works in E/Siang

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 16 May: Incessant rain over the past few days has disrupted construction works on the Murkongselek-Pasighat broad gauge railway extension project.

Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging, hindering ballast placement and track laying. Bridge construction and track laying works in the 2.6-km stretch between Murkong-selek and Torajan in Assam have been completed, while construction works between Ruksin and Sille (13 km) are progressing steadily.

The Murkongselek-Pasighat BG railway is a flagship project under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which has reached about 50 percent physical progress as of April this year.

The 26.15-km rail route project aims to enhance rail connectivity between Assam and central Arunachal districts and is being executed in two phases.

NFR officials are committed to completing the project despite logistical and environmental challenges.

“Once operational, the new railway line is expected to spur economic development, promote tourism, and strengthen national integration by connecting remote border areas,” they said.

The NFR general manager (construction) visited the project site in March and directed officials to maintain progress and adhere to high construction standards.