Interaction prog on kharif crops

PAMPOLI, 16 May: Thirty-two farmers benefited from a farmers-scientists interaction programme on kharif crops, organised here by the East Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Friday.

Addressing the participants, KVK Head Dr MC Debnath stressed on the need for climate resilient agricultural practices, based on the market demand for crops.

He also advocated combining traditional knowledge with scientific advancements.

Dr Purnima Devi explained the scientific cultivation practices of major kharif crops like soybean, kharif maize and millets, while AK Pandey illustrated the importance and utilisation of soil health cards. He also explained soil sampling techniques.

Seeds of hybrid maize and millets were later distributed to the farmers.