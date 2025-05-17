Status of flagship progs reviewed

ZIRO, 16 May: The status of all the PM and CM flagship programmes in Lower Subansiri district was thoroughly reviewed during a DDC/DLRC meeting for the quarter ended March, held at the DC’s conference hall here on Thursday.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP, the meeting also held discussions on improving the CD ratio of banks and improving the flow of credit to priority sectors through the annual credit plan (ACP) 2025-26.

All the pending loan applications under the flagship schemes of the previous three financial years were discussed during the meeting. The DC instructed the banks to “start the process for pending loan applications within this quarter.”

He also instructed the banks to clear all the applications under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana for the financial year 2024-25 before 15 August this year.

The ACP for 2025-26 was launched during the meeting.

ZPC Pura Dolo, ADC Himani Meena, government officials, and ZPMs, among others, attended the meeting. (DIPRO)