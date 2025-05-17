Need to explore tourism model similar to Sikkim’s: Guv

ITANAGAR, 16 May: Governor KT Parnaik said that Arunachal Pradesh needs to explore models similar to Sikkim’s sustainable tourism.

Extending greetings to the people of Sikkim during a function organised at the Raj Bhavan here to mark Sikkim’s golden jubilee Statehood Day on Friday, the governor said that “our state must draw inspiration from the Sikkimese model, which has managed to balance development with environmental preservation.”

Interacting with members of the Sikkimese community residing in the state, Parnaik lauded Sikkim’s remarkable achievements over the past 50 years. “Sikkim is one of the most peaceful, disciplined, and cleanest states in the country. It has set a benchmark in sustainable development that other states, including Arunachal Pradesh, can learn from,” he said.

Highlighting Sikkim’s leadership in areas such as education, healthcare, organic farming, and tourism, the governor described it as a true success story. “With its breathtaking natural beauty and commitment to ecological harmony, Sikkim is an inspiration. It’s not just an organic state, but also one that blooms with orchids and cultural richness,” he said.

The governor commended the people of Sikkim for preserving their age-old traditions and cultural heritage. He noted their warm hospitality and deep pride in their identity. He said that the people of Sikkim are among the most hospitable in the country. “They carry their culture with dignity and grace,” he said.

During the interaction, members of the Sikkimese community shared their deep appreciation for Arunachal and its people. They spoke of the cultural similarities between the two states and their sense of belonging in their adopted home.

To mark the occasion, Sikkimese students of the NERIST presented a song titled ‘Hamaro Sikkim’, showcasing the unique identity and vibrant traditions of their home state. (Raj Bhavan)