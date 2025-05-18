Fmr power dept CE Takar Mara passes away

ITANAGAR, 17 May: Former Power Department chief engineer (CE) Yikar @ Takar Mara passed away in is native village Bigi in Gensi circle of Lower Siang district on 16 May after a prolonged illness.

The Galo Peoples’ Federation (GPF) deeply mourned his demise, describing him as a successful and accomplished officer, widely respected for his dedication, integrity, and deep commitment to public service.

Born to late Mayi Mara in Bigi village in the then West Siang district, Mara had done his primary schooling from the Government Primary School in Gensi, and passed Class 12 from the Government Higher Secondary School, Aalo in 1981. He did his graduation in electrical engineering

from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, in 1985, and was appointed into government service in Arunachal Pradesh as an assistant engineer in the same year.

“He then was promoted to executive engineer, then to superintending engineer, then chief engineer, and finally superannuated on 31 October, 2020,” the GPF informed in a condolence message.

Mara leaves behind his wife, two daughters and two sons.

“Beyond his excellence as an officer, he was a down-to-earth and kind-hearted individual, always approachable, humble, and compassionate towards colleagues and the people he served,” the GPF said.

“To the Galo People’s Federation, he was a beacon of hope and a strong pillar in the federation’s core pursuits of its vision of securing and salvaging the unity, integrity and dignity not only of the Galos but also of entire fellow Arunachalis,” it said, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.