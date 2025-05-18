Tug of war team from state to participate in KIBG

ITANAGAR, 17 May: A 12-member tug of war team from Arunachal Pradesh will participate in the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG)-2025, to be held in Diu from 19 to 24 May.

The team comprises Dare Kagung (captain), Dolang Lucky (vice captain), Lindum Tama, Tai John, Minjom Padu, Likha Tana, Sarnam Tao Tara, Tadar Aha, Yarda Tai, and Likha Niya.

Dolang John and Yarda Tasap are the coach and manager, respectively.

The team is scheduled to leave for Diu on 18 May.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to inaugurate the games on 19 May at Ghoghla Beach, Diu.