House destroyed in fire, immediate relief provided

YINGKIONG, 17 May: A house was reduced to ashes in a devastating fire which broke out in Gobuk village in Upper Siang district at around 5 pm on 16 May.

The fire was reportedly caused by drying-up pork over the traditional fireplace during the celebration of Etor festival. No casualties were reported. The house belonged to one Dungge Tekseng.

The fire brigade and local community members quickly swung into action and doused the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang and District Disaster Management Officer Anie Yangfo on Saturday visited the site of the incident to assess the damage. Immediate relief, including Rs 5,000 in cash, clothing, and essential utensils were provided to support the family’s urgent needs.

Further assistance in the form of final relief will be provided once the official documentation of the fire incident is completed. (DIPRO)