Dist-level HDMT tournaments conclude

TAWANG, 17 May: The 8th edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) Under-16 District Level Football and Volleyball Tournaments for boys and girls concluded here on Saturday.

The final day witnessed a thrilling football final between Tawang and Mogto teams, in which the Tawang boys’ team clinched the championship title with a commanding 4-0 victory over Mogto.

The closing ceremony was attended by, among others, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, ZPC Leki Gombu, and DC Kanki Darang.

The results:

Football (boys):

Winner: Tawang (4 goals); first runner-up Mogto (0goal).

Best footballer: Leki Phuntso (Mogto).

Football (girls):

Winners: Lungla (9); first runner-up Tawang (1).

Best footballer: Dechin Yangton (Lungla).

Volleyball (boys):

Winners: Lungla.

Best Player: Pam Phuntso (Lungla).

Volleyball (girls):

Winners: Lungla

Best player: Tenzin Wangmu (Lungla). (DIPRO)