Dist-level HDMT tournaments conclude

TAWANG, 17 May: The 8th edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) Under-16 District Level Football and Volleyball Tournaments for boys and girls concluded here on Saturday.
The final day witnessed a thrilling football final between Tawang and Mogto teams, in which the Tawang boys’ team clinched the championship title with a commanding 4-0 victory over Mogto.
The closing ceremony was attended by, among others, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, ZPC Leki Gombu, and DC Kanki Darang.
The results:
Football (boys):
Winner: Tawang (4 goals); first runner-up Mogto (0goal).
Best footballer: Leki Phuntso (Mogto).
Football (girls):
Winners: Lungla (9); first runner-up Tawang (1).
Best footballer: Dechin Yangton (Lungla).
Volleyball (boys):
Winners: Lungla.
Best Player: Pam Phuntso (Lungla).
Volleyball (girls):
Winners: Lungla
Best player: Tenzin Wangmu (Lungla). (DIPRO)