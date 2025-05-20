31 ILP violators externed from C’lng

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 19 May: Thirty-one outsiders without inner line permit (ILP) were externed via the Namchick check gate here in Changlang district on Monday.

In pursuance of the 16 May order issued by Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah, the Miao police, alongwith the CRPF and the executive members of the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, conducted intensive checking for ILPs in the jurisdiction of the Miao police station.

During the checking across all strategic entry points, markets, labourers’ camps, construction sites and other congregation points in Miao township and adjoining areas, the 31 outsiders, mostly from Karimganj, Dhubri and Silchar in Assam, were detected without ILPs.

“Stringent action will be initiated against them if found guilty of sneaking back into Miao,” Miao PS OC Inspector Vicky Lowang said.

Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung president Gamseng Singpho said that “many more outsiders working under various private establishments managed to hide and escape detection as news of ILP checking today leaked in advance.”

“All outsiders without ILP will be detected soon and sent off to their native places,” he added.