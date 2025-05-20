Rebia inspects Nlg railway station

NAHARLAGUN, 19 May: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia on Monday conducted a surprise visit to the railway station here.

Rebia, who was accompanied by Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (Rangiya Division) member Roger Nabam Hina, expressed concern over the lack of cleanliness in the station and sought improvement in this regard.

He urged visitors as well as railway authorities to maintain cleanliness in the station. He also stressed that the Shatabdi Express running between Itanagar and Guwahati should operate daily to meet the increasing demand.

Further, Rebia called for stoppage of the Shatabdi Express and the Vistadome train at the Gumto railway station to benefit passengers from the surrounding areas. He also sought from the Railways urgent introduction of a new train service connecting Naharlagun to southern India.

During his interaction with the station master, he assured to take up issues concerning the station with the railway minister.

Further, he expressed concern over the pathetic condition of the road connecting the railway station with the national highway.