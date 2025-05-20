Orientation prog for state BJP MLAs, MPs concludes

GUWAHATI, 19 May: The four-day orientation-cum-training programme for the MLAs and MPs of the Arunachal Pradesh BJP concluded here in Assam on Monday.

In a release, the state BJP informed that the training aimed to enhance legislative efficiency, political awareness, and public service delivery among the party representatives from Arunachal. The programme featured a diverse panel of expert resource persons from across India, who covered a broad range of domains, including governance, policy, economy, social development, public communication, and national security.

The resource persons included the chief minister, union ministers, and various experts from across India. A total of 13 sessions were conducted. The report on the training and orientation programme was presented by BJP Arunachal in-charge Ashok Singhal.

Forty-five out of 46 BJP MLAs from Arunachal attended the programme, the primary aim of which was to equip legislators with “enhanced knowledge and wisdom for effective nation- and state-building and humanity service for better development of Arunachal,” the release stated.

The valedictory session was addressed by BJP national general secretary (org) BL Santosh, who expressed appreciation for the lawmakers of Arunachal for attending the programme “with efficiency, determination, and patience,” despite being busy individuals in their constituencies.

He emphasised that the MLAs should work for all sections of society, without discrimination based on caste, tribe, or clan. He especially appealed to them to stay in touch with grassroots BJP workers, including those who may be feeling disappointed.

Arunachal BJP president Kaling Moyong, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also addressed the sessions. Several other resource persons from varied fields conducted sessions during the four-day orientation programme.