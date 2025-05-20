HU NSS unit organises literary prog

ITANAGAR, 19 May: A literary programme on the theme ‘Education and Environmental Preservation’ was organised by the English department NSS unit of Himalayan University (HU) here on Monday.

Second semester BA English students participated in poetry, essay writing, and poster-making competitions, creatively addressing key topics such as climate change, sustainability, and educational awareness for ecological protection.

The judging panel for the various competitions comprised Commerce HoD Dumo Lollen, History HoD Dr Prem Sharma, and Zoology Assistant Professor Jeena Gollo.

Earlier in the programme, Vice-Chancellor Prof Prakash Divakaran shared his experiences with NSS activities and highlighted the importance of educational initiatives in promoting environmental conservation and ecosystem preservation.

English HoD Dr Doi Ette in his address encouraged the students to engage actively in NSS programmes and literary activities, “with a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental consciousness.”

English faculty member Kago Doliang also spoke.