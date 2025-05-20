Dist-level HDMT tournaments conclude in Anjaw

HAWAI, 19 May: The district-level football and volleyball tournaments (U-16 boys & girls) for the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) 2025-26 concluded here in Anjaw district on 18 May.

Hawai circle emerged as the champions in both boys’ and girls’ football tournaments.

In volleyball, Kibithoo circle and Manchal circle claimed the girls’ and the boys’ title, respectively.

The runners-up were Hawai circle in girls’ volleyball and Walong circle in boys’ volleyball, while Manchal circle and Kibithoo circle were the runners-up in girls’ football and boys’ football, respectively.

Diyelu Ngadong from Kibithoo circle and Bagangso Senya from Manchal circle were declared the best volleyball player in the girls’ and boys’ category, respectively.

Sithanlu Manyu and Boisamso Pul, both from Hawai circle, were declared the best football player in the girls’ and the boys’ category, respectively.

The closing ceremony was attended by, among others, Anjaw ZPC Soblem Pul, DRDA PD Dakli Gara, DSP Habung Sama, and Watong GPC Apringsi Pul.

The tournament had been inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, in the presence of SP Rike Kamsi on 16 May at the general ground here. (DIPRO)