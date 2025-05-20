Dr Prakash Divakaran appointed VC of HU

ITANAGAR, 19 May: Dr Prakash Divakaran has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Himalayan University (HU).

A renowned academician and management expert, Dr Divakaran is a life member of the INMECC and a celebrated educationist. He had previously served as pro-vice chancellor of the university. He has also been awarded the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award and the Most Iconic Global Education Leader Award.

Dr Divakaran has co-authored the acclaimed book Harmony Unveiled, and has authored thirteen other titles on management and research, informed a HUrelease.