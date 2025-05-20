AALO, 19 May: The West Siang Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development Department, in collaboration with the Kombo circle office, organised a livestock health & awareness camp under the National Animal Disease Control Programme at Kombo Papak here on Monday.

The event commenced with an address by DAHVO (i/c) Dr Yaani Ngomdir, which was followed by remarks from Kombo ZPM Momar Lollen, and Circle Officer Eken Bam, who highlighted the importance of livestock health in rural development.

A technical session was conducted by SVO Dr Marpi Kakki, providing insights into disease prevention and best practices in livestock management. This was followed by an interaction session with Lura presidents/secretaries, HGBs, GBs, and GPCs.

The camp saw active participation of the local community and emphasised the importance of livestock health and disease control in rural areas.(DIPRO)