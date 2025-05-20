Tailoring machines distributed to SHGs in Lohit

MEKALIANG, 19 Apr: In a significant step towards empowering women and promoting self-employment in rural Arunachal Pradesh, tailoring machines were distributed to self-help groups (SHG) of Lohit district at a function held here recently.

The tailoring units, sponsored Governor KT Parnaik, were handed over to the Tamaan Jumpa Cluster Level Federation (CLF). This initiative was a fulfillment of the governor’s promise made during his visit to the district on 16 February.

Addressing the gathering, Lohit DC KN Damo appreciated the role of SHGs in driving grassroots development, particularly in empowering women. He emphasised the importance of skill development among youths, stating, “Government jobs are limited. If our youths start acquiring skills, self-employment can become a powerful solution to unemployment.”

Brigadier Koustubh Kekre in his remarks assured full support from the Indian Army to strengthen SHGs in the region. “We will soon work on concrete proposals to support these women-led initiatives,” he said.

ArSRLM Block Mission Managar Takar Hakom informed that 15 tailoring machines will be owned and managed by Tamaan Jumpa CLF. “The units will help establish a tailoring centre that will offer affordable training in various tailoring courses and accept bulk stitching orders such as for school uniforms, traditional garments, bags, and masks.

“The centre is expected to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural women and unemployed youths,” he said.

The programme was attended by ZPM Balong Tindiya, GBs, and members of various SHGs, who welcomed the initiative as a much-needed boost to local economic empowerment. (DIPRO)