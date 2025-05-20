Media body condemns murder of Indian journalist

GENEVA, 19 May: The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media safety and rights body, expressed shock over the murder of Indian journalist Dharmendra Singh Chauhan and demanded justice for his family.

Chauhan, who was associated with online media outlet Fast News India, was shot by miscreants on 18 May and succumbed to injuries at a

Gurugram hospital later that night.

The Haryana-based journalist, who lived in Luhari village in Jhajjar district, was targeted as he went for a walk after his dinner.

PEC President Blaise Lempen condemned the murder, stating, “We condemn the murder of Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, who becomes the 64th journalist-victim across the world to be assassinated this year, and demand a fair probe to nab the culprits.”

The PEC urged Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to take personal interest in resolving the case and extend adequate compensation to Chauhan’s family.

The PEC’s South and Southeast Asia representative Nava Thakuria noted that India has lost three journalists – Mukesh Chandrakar, Raghavendra Vajpayee, and Sahadev Dey – to assailants since 1 January this year.