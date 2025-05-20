People facing ‘skyrocketing inflation’, rising taxes: Congress

NEW DELHI, 19 May: The Congress on Monday alleged that people are facing the “double attack” of “skyrocketing inflation” and rising taxes, and asked the Narendra Modi-led government to answer how the common people would survive its impact.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report that claimed that the burden of taxation on people has been rising.

“Under the self-proclaimed double-engine government, the people of India are facing a double attack of skyrocketing inflation and rising taxes. Inflation and tax burden have increased continuously in the last 10 years,” Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

He claimed expenditure on medical and education has risen by 12-15 per cent every year.

“School fees, books, uniforms – everything has become expensive. Banks are charging fees even for small services. There is a tax on car, net banking, even FASTag and GST on essential items like milk, curd and flour!” he said.

Ramesh said incomes have not increased but taxes and expenditure have broken the backs of the people.

“The Modi government should answer how the common people will survive this tax loot and rampant inflation,” Ramesh said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy, claiming that the issues of rising prices, decreasing private investment, and stagnating wages are hitting the common people hard. (PTI)