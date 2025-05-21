Wangsu holds agri and allied depts meet, reviews departmental functioning

ITANAGAR, 20 May: Agriculture & Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu directed the officials of the agriculture and allied departments to conduct detailed mapping, geotechnical assessment and photographic documentation of all existing government establishments and land holdings “to facilitate proper roadmap for upgradation of infrastructure across districts.”

He was speaking during a review meeting of the agriculture and allied departments held at the civil secretariat here on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on multiple strategic initiatives aimed at improving departmental functioning and addressing human resource shortages. Emphasis was also

placed on human resource management, with departments instructed to compile comprehensive data on current manpower deployment, particularly focusing on vacant positions at entry level. “These requirements must be projected appropriately to enable balanced staff deployment across all districts, including newly created ones,” the minister said.

Wangsu also stressed the urgent need for policy development, specifically directing that fisheries and animal husbandry policies be formulated within a year.

For recruitment purposes, the minister mandated the formulation of proper recruitment rules for entry-level positions, stipulating minimum qualifications of Class 12 (science), graduate or postgraduate degrees to ensure that qualified, educated youths find employment opportunities in these departments.

The meeting also addressed the establishment of project monitoring units, either department-wise or collectively. The departments were instructed to submit the cost estimates for these units to the secretary of horticulture. The ‘Catch Them Young’ training scheme also came under review, with directives to thoroughly examine all associated costs.