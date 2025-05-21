WWO seeks swift investigation into sexual assault on minor case

SEPPA, 20 May: A team of the Women Welfare Organisation (WWO) on Monday submitted a representation to the officer in charge of the police station here in East Kameng district, urging the authorities to conduct a swift and impartial investigation into the recent case of sexual assault on a 5-year-old girl in Vikash Colony, New Seppa, and to ensure the strictest possible punishment for the perpetrator as per the law.

On 18 May, the East Kameng police arrested a 60-year-old man, identified as Nisham Taku, for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in Vikash Colony in New Seppa.

The WWO has strongly condemned the heinous crime and expressed grave concern over the safety and wellbeing of the children in the community.

Extending its solidarity with the victim’s family, the WWO further appealed to the authorities concerned to ensure that justice is delivered without delay.